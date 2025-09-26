GK Energy share price extends rally after strong listing. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Should you buy, sell or hold GK Energy shares after listing?

GK Energy stands out as India’s largest pure-play provider of EPC services for solar-powered agricultural water pumps and rooftop solar modules. The company has demonstrated robust financial growth since FY24, posting total income of ₹1,099.18 crore and net profit of ₹133.21 crore in FY25. PAT margins improved from 3.5% in FY23 to over 12% in FY25, while RoNW stands at 61.8%, reflecting operational efficiency and scale advantages.