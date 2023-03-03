Gladiator stock: BEL shares can rally up to 11% from current levels
- The brokerage has given a ‘Buy’ action on BEL with a buying range between ₹93-97 and a target price of ₹109. This represents an upside of 11 per cent and the time frame given is 3 months
Defence stocks have outperformed the market even during the current market downturn as a number of countries continue to increase their defence spending, including India. The sector has been in limelight in H2CY22 (second half, or H2 of Calendar 2022) and over the past three to four months have undergone healthy retracement of CY22 gains.
