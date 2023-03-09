Gladiator stock: Near its 52-week high, HAL may gain up to 14%1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:55 AM IST
- The brokerage expects the stock to accelerate upward momentum and head towards ₹3,240 as it is the implied target of past three month's consolidation (2800-2300)
Currently, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares are near their 52-week high, after the aerospace and defence company sealed a deal worth ₹6,800 crore with the defence ministry. The stock has potential to rally further, analysts suggest an estimate of 14% upside from the current levels.
