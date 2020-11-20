Gland Pharma makes stock markets debut at 14% premium over issue price

Gland Pharma made a firm stock markets debut on Friday. The stock was listed at ₹1710, a premium of 14% over its issue price of ₹1500 apiece.

Gland Pharma’s initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription during 9-11 November, with a price band of ₹1,490-1,500 per share. The issue to raise ₹6,480 crore was subscribed 2.06 times.

Gland Pharma's IPO is the biggest in the pharma sector so far. The IPO comprised of the fresh issue and offer for sale. Proceeds of the offer for sale will be received by the selling shareholders. Net proceeds from fresh issue will be used towards funding of the following objects funding incremental working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes.

“With benefits of being an out and out integrated injectable/ophthal manufacturer and B2B functionary combined, Gland offers a compelling proposition with its unblemished regulatory track record and customer stickiness besides long-standing manufacturing pedigree, justifying premium valuation," said ICICI Securities.

Gland Pharma is one of the fastest growing generic injectables focused companies operating in over 60 countries. The company generates 97% of its revenues from business-to-business (B2B) model through IP led, tech transfer and contract manufacturing. Gland Pharma has delivered consistent performance with its revenue growth of 28% backed by expanding operating margin with 39.5%, 37.2%, 34.9% in FY2018, FY2019 and FY2020 respectively largely by its vertically integrated injectables manufacturing capabilities.

“On valuation front, Gland Pharma is valued at a price to earnings of 18.5 times FY21 annualized earnings per share (EPS)," said Nirvi Ashar, analyst, Religare Broking.

Gland Pharma is a Hyderabad based company and one of the fastest growing generic injectable companies. One of the promoters, Shanghai Fosun Pharma, is a global pharmaceutical major.

