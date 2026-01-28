Mint Market
Gland Pharma Q3 Results: Profit surges 28% YoY to ₹261 crore; revenue rises 22%

Gland Pharma reported a 27.74% increase in Q3 net profit to 261.48 crore, up from 204.69 crore last year. Revenue rose 22.49% YoY to 1695.36 crore, with EBITDA increasing 21% YoY to 434.9 crore.

Saloni Goel
Updated28 Jan 2026, 05:48 PM IST
Gland Pharma Q3 revenue rose 22.49% year-on-year (YoY) to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1695.36 crore.
Gland Pharma Q3 revenue rose 22.49% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1695.36 crore.(Getty Images via AFP)

Gland Pharma Q3 Results: Gland Pharma, on Wednesday, posted a sharp 27.74% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year at 261.48 crore. The company had posted a net profit of 204.69 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 22.49% year-on-year (YoY) to 1695.36 crore, according to the exchange filing shared by the company.

On the operating front, its EBITDA came in 21% YoY higher at 434.9 crore from 360 crore a year ago. Margins remained steady at 26% YoY but rose from 21% in the quarter ended September 2025.

In Q3 FY26, Gland Pharma recorded an exceptional item of 24.34 crore, reflecting the impact of the new Labour Code on gratuity and leave-related employee benefit liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Gland Pharma Q3: Other details

USA, Gland Pharma's biggest market, saw a 19% YoY growth to 868.5 crore, while European and Indian markets recorded a robust 54% and 32% rise in the said period to 407.1 crore and 74.4 crore, respectively.

The company's total R&D expenses were 65 crore in Q3 FY26, representing 5.4% of revenue versus 43.7 crore, representing 4.3% of revenue, in Q3 FY25. The increase in R&D is on account of complex product development and the number of filings.

The company said it launched nine molecules in the USA this quarter. Additionally, two new launches were made in other regulated markets of Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Gland Pharma also stated that it filed nine ANDAs in Q3, and four were approved, contributing to a cumulative total of 384 ANDA filings in the US, with 331 approved and 53 pending.

There were three new filings in Q3 FY26, contributing to a cumulative total of 134 filings in the other regulated markets.

Srinivas Sadu, Executive Chairman of Gland Pharma, stated, “Our strong Q3 FY26 performance, driven by robust year-on-year revenue growth of 22% and healthy adj. EBITDA margin of 26% reflects the disciplined execution across our businesses. We remain confident in sustaining this momentum as new product launches, CDMO contract ramp‑ups, and operational efficiencies continue to strengthen our trajectory.”

