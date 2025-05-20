Gland Pharma Q4 results: Profit dips 3% YoY to ₹187 crore; 1800% dividend announced

Gland Pharma Q4 Results: Pharma company Gland Pharma on Tuesday, May 20, posted a weak set of numbers for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), recording a single-digit fall in the consolidated revenue and profit after tax (PAT).

Gland Pharma's PAT came in at ₹187 crore for the quarter under review, as against ₹192 crore in the year-ago quarter, recording a 3% decline on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations declined by 7% YoY to ₹1,425 crore in Q4 FY25, from ₹1,538 crore in Q4 FY24.

On the operating front, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell 3% YoY to ₹348 crore from ₹359 crore. The EBITDA margin saw a small uptick to 24% in the March 2024 quarter from 23% in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, Gland Pharma's revenue rose 3% while PAT was higher by 9%.

Shyamakant Giri, Chief Executive Officer of Gland Pharma, commenting on the results, said, “In Q4 FY25, our consolidated revenue reached INR 14,249 million, with a healthy EBITDA margin of 24%. On the base business, the EBITDA margin expanded to 38%, driven by volume traction in our U.S. portfolio and high-margin new product launches. Cenexi posted modest sequential improvement in revenue and gross margin, and we remain firmly committed to its turnaround.”

Going ahead, Giri said the strategic focus would be on accelerating growth in RoW and India, deepening U.S. presence through portfolio enhancement, and continuing to lead on quality and cost efficiency.

During the quarter, the company spent ₹50.3 crore on research and development (R&D), representing 4.9% of revenue, while for FY25, it was ₹1,922 million (4.7% of revenue).

Also Read | Defence PSU declares board meeting date to consider Q4 results

In Q4 FY25, Gland Pharma filed five ANDAs and seven got approved, with a total of 24 ANDAs filed and 32 ANDAs approved in FY25, contributing to a cumulative total of 371 ANDA filings in the U.S. (318 approved, 53 pending).

Gland Pharma dividend Gland Pharma also recommended a final dividend of ₹18 or 1800% per equity share of ₹1/- each for the financial year 2024-25.

The dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company said.

Furthermore, Gland Pharma also announced the dividend record date. "The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, is Thursday, August 14, 2025," it said.