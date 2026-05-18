Gland Pharma share price jumps over 16% to 52-week high despite stock market crash. Should you buy the pharma stock?

Gland Pharma share price jumped over 16% in early trade on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the company reported strong Q4 results. Gland Pharma shares surged as much as 16.22% to a new high of ₹2,170 apiece on the BSE.

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The rally in Gland Pharma shares comes despite the broader Indian stock market crash as surging crude oil prices stoked inflation concerns. The benchmark Sensex cracked over 900 points, while the Nifty 50 declined over 1% to slip below 23,400 level.

Gland Pharma shares spiked after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s consolidated net profit spiked 96.6% year-on-year (YoY) for the fourth quarter of FY26 to ₹366.6 crore, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance.

Revenue in Q4FY26 grew 22.3% to ₹1,742.7 crore from ₹1,424.9, YoY. The CDMO business contributed 46% of revenues, growing 36% YoY in Q4FY26 and 28% for FY26.

At the operational front, EBITDA increased 47.6% to ₹512.9 crore from ₹347.4 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 29.4% from 24.4%, YoY.

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Should you buy, sell or hold Gland Pharma shares after Q4 results? Gland Pharma exhibited better-than-expected financial performance, with its second consecutive quarter of an earnings beat. Core markets and Cenexi delivered superior revenue growth for the quarter. Improved operating leverage led to the highest EBITDA margin in 12 quarters.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services raised its earnings estimates by 8% and 10% for FY27 and FY28, factoring in a healthy pace of product launches in core markets, an improvement in profitability of the Cenexi business, and currency depreciation tailwinds.

It expects a 19% earnings CAGR over FY26-28 on the back of a complex product pipeline comprising injectables, the scale-up of CDMO contracts, and improved synergy from Cenexi.

Motilal Oswal reiterates its ‘Buy’ rating on Gland Pharma shares and values the stock at 27x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at a target price of ₹2,300 apiece.

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Equirus Securities noted that Gland Pharma posted a strong set of Q4 results, driven by a sharp improvement in base business profitability at 40%, aided by new launches and traction in recently secured CDMO contracts.

Going forward, it expects the company’s EBITDA to grow at a 15% CAGR over FY26–29E, backed by scale-up of GLP-1, turnaround in Cenexi, scale-up of CMS products for the EU, and traction in new product launches (including Infuvite).

Considering the improvement in earnings growth along with ROIC strengthening by 300 bps to 18%, the brokerage firm assigns a ‘Long’ rating with a March 2027 Gland Pharma share price target of ₹2,309 apiece, based on 28x P/E.

Gland Pharma Share Price Performance Gland Pharma share price has rallied 17% in one month and has gained 22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The pharma stock has jumped 43% in one year and has surged 57% over the past three years.

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At 9:50 AM, Gland Pharma share price was trading 13.05% higher at ₹2,110.70 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.