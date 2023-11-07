Gland Pharma share price jumped over 6 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, November 7, a day after the company reported its September quarter earnings. Gland Pharma share price opened at ₹1,640 against the previous close of ₹1,574.85 and jumped 6.3 per cent to the level of ₹1,674.60 within the first 10 minutes of trade on the BSE . Around 9:25 am, the stock was 5.09 per cent up at ₹1,655.05.

Gland Pharma share price has seen significant traction in the last six months. The stock has surged almost 83 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹861.50 which it hit on May 22 this year.

Gland Pharma Q2 results

After market hours on Monday, November 6, Gand Pharma reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q2FY24 profit after tax (PAT) at ₹194.1 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's PAT was ₹241.2 crore, according to the company's exchange filing.

Revenue from operations, however, jumped 32 per cent YoY to ₹1,373.4 crore. EBITDA rose 8 per cent YoY but EBITDA margin declined to 23 per cent from 28 per cent YoY.

Brokerage views

Brokerage firms have diverse views on the stock after the September quarter earnings. While a majority of them have maintained their earlier views, some of them have downgraded the stock.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,920, implying a 22 per cent upside.

Motilal Oswal has maintain its FY24/FY25 estimates.

"After posting a 31 per cent earnings decline YoY in FY23 due to several headwinds, GLAND’s base business is back on track with a superior performance. It continues to enhance its complex portfolio, with one FTF product already filed and at least two to be submitted to regulatory authorities soon. The company has also expanded its facility for the plasma protein portfolio. Accordingly, we estimate a CAGR of 30 per cent/23 per cent/14 per cent in sales/EBITDA/PAT over FY23-25," Motilal Oswal said.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has an 'accumulate' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,552. Nirmal Bang said Gland Pharma’s Q2FY24 revenue and margins were largely in line with its estimates while net profit was lower than expected due to a higher-than-expected tax outgo.

However, the brokerage firm added that it remains cautious about Gland due to annual plant shutdowns and volatile growth and margins in the recent past owing to client and product-related issues.

"We have increased our multiple to 20 times (from 18 times earlier) due to the improved US pricing scenario and margin improvement in the base business. But, the stock has already rallied nearly 17 per cent over the past three months capturing the near-term upside," said Nirmal Bang.

On the other hand, Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the stock to a 'sell' from a 'reduce' and raised the target price to ₹1,365 from ₹1,300 earlier.

"Gland delivered a steady Q2FY24, underscored by a recovery in the base business (ex-Cenexi) margins. After the company’s severe client-specific challenges six months ago, the situation has stabilised with it roping in additional clients for impacted molecules," Kotak said.

"Driven by a lower-regulated markets mix (much higher gross margins than RoW markets), our concerns on Gland’s long-term outlook and margin profile stay unchanged. Following the sharp nearly 80 per cent appreciation from its lows in May 2023, the stock is trading at an elevated 24.4 times FY2025E EPS, which, in our view, encapsulates the recovery," Kotak said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

