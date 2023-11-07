Gland Pharma share price jumps over 6% after Q2 results; is it a buy? Here's what experts say
Gland Pharma share price has seen significant traction in the last six months. The stock has surged almost 83 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹861.50 which it hit on May 22 this year.
Gland Pharma share price jumped over 6 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, November 7, a day after the company reported its September quarter earnings. Gland Pharma share price opened at ₹1,640 against the previous close of ₹1,574.85 and jumped 6.3 per cent to the level of ₹1,674.60 within the first 10 minutes of trade on the BSE. Around 9:25 am, the stock was 5.09 per cent up at ₹1,655.05.
