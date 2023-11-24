Gland Pharma share price rise 6% after USFDA completes inspection of Hyderabad facility
Gland Pharma share price witnessed a 6.5% surge on Friday following the company's announcement that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had successfully concluded its inspection of the Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad.
Gland Pharma share price witnessed a 6.5% surge on Friday following the company's announcement that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had successfully concluded its inspection of the Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started