Gland Pharma share price rise 6% after USFDA completes inspection of Hyderabad facility

Gland Pharma share price witnessed a 6.5% surge on Friday following the company's announcement that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had successfully concluded its inspection of the Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad.

Gland Pharma announced in a filed exchange statement that it has obtained the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US drug regulator, signifying the conclusion of the inspection process.

The USFDA conducted a pre-market inspection of the Pashamylaram facility from August 23 to 26, 2023, with the aim of evaluating the facility's adherence to the Quality System/Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for medical devices set by the USFDA.

The Pashamylaram facility, which became operational in July 2012, commenced production for the US market in September 2016.

Gland Pharma witnessed a 6.37% surge in its shares, reaching a peak of ₹1817.15 on the BSE after the announcement. Trading volume on the exchange increased more than fourfold.

Gland Pharma stands as a major player in the realm of injectables, boasting a widespread presence in 60 countries worldwide, encompassing the US, Europe, and Canada.

The company's predominant operational model is business-to-business (B2B). Its extensive portfolio of injectable products spans vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology treatments, and ophthalmic solutions.

In the July-September quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, the company experienced a 19.56% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹194 crore, compared to ₹241.2 crore recorded in the same period a year earlier. Conversely, its revenue for Q2 of FY24 showed a significant increase, reaching ₹1,373.4 crore, reflecting a growth of 31.52% from the previous year's ₹1,044.4 crore.

The company revealed last week that it secured provisional approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Angiotensin II Injection, 2.5 mg/mL Single Dose Vial. This injection is intended for the treatment of low blood pressure in adults.

Share price of Gland Pharma closed 2.88% higher at ₹1,757 per piece, against previous close at ₹1,707 per share.

