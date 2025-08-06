Gland Pharma share price rises 6% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Stock Market Today: Gland Pharma share price gained more than 6% in the morning trades on Wednesday, post Q1 results

Advertisement

Gland Pharma Q1 Results On Tuesday, August 5, after the market hours, Gland Pharma Ltd. reported a strong rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The Gland Pharma net profit jumped 49.9% year-on-year to ₹215.4 crore, from ₹143.7 crore in the same period last year.

The net profit, helped by operating performance, beat analyst expectations.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that while Gland Pharma posted revenue in line with our estimate in 1QFY26, EBITDA and net profit exceeded their estimates by 13% and 16%, respectively.

Gland Pharma Net sales at ₹1505.6 crore grew 7.4% year-on-year.

Analysts views on Gland Pharma Better operational efficiency at Cenexi and strong traction in key geographies, such as Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of the world, contributed to the quarter's improved performance.

Advertisement

Cenexi is a European pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) acquired by Gland Pharma to expand its presence in the European market.

Jefferies India Private Limited said that Gland 1Q results were driven by a turnaround in Cenexi, which benefitted from the launch of higher-value projects and better capacity utilization. The US saw a soft quarter, but management expects a stronger second half and maintained an overall mid-teens revenue growth guidance.