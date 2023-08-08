Gland Pharma share price soars 20% to hit upper circuit on Q1 results; what should you do with the stock?

"With Cenexi’s disclosed gross margins being significantly higher than our estimates, we tweak our assumptions. This leads to a 3-6 per cent earnings per share (EPS) upgrade to our estimates. Apart from slightly improved demand visibility, the base business EBITDA margin in Q1FY24 also recovered 780 bps quarter-on-quarter from the lows of Q4FY23, providing higher confidence in the margin trajectory of the base business. As a result, we are raising our target multiple for Gland from 18 times to 20 times EPS," said Kotak.