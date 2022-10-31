Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd plunged another over 7% to hit a new low of ₹1,738 apiece on the BSE in Monday's deals. The pharma stock has been under pressure in the past few days after reporting weak set of numbers and has declined more than 24% in just last three sessions. FIIs have also decreased their holdings in the company in the September 2022 quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}