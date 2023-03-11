Gland pharma shares down 80% from its all-time high: Buy on the dip?

“Technically the stock is not yet a buy and will turn into a but, only after the stock gives two bullish closings above the INR 1280 level. We are also seeing an uptick on the bollinger bands indicator to the upside which may or may not materialize but would be one of the crucial points to watch out for initiating a buy on the stock. The INR 1280 level mentioned is also the 20 day EMA for this stock, which also adds further significance as the stock has never managed to close above its 20 day EMA since January 2022," Rahul Ghose further added.