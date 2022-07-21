Gland Pharma shares hit 52-week low: Buy, sell or hold post Q1 results?2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 01:56 PM IST
- Gland Pharma shares are down more than 40% in 2022 (YTD) so far
Shares of Gland Pharma plunged to ₹2,180 apiece on the BSE, hitting a 52-week low level in Thursday's trading session after reporting weak set of earnings for the first quarter ending June 2022 with consolidated revenue declining by 25.7% year-on-year due to weak performance in geographies such as US, India.