Gland Pharma shares hit 52-week low: Buy, sell or hold post Q1 results?

“While these pressures will largely ease out in H2FY23, they have unveiled higher vulnerability in its CDMO model versus peers. Long-term concerns on margins stay. We cut FY23-25E EPS by 11-13% to factor in lower sales (particularly in ROW), lower profit share in the US and higher costs. We also lower our target multiple from 28X Mar-24 EPS to 25X Jun-24 EPS to account for higher vulnerability of Gland’s B2B generic model to supply disruptions compared to other CDMO peers, as evidenced over the past few months," said Purvi Shah DVP (Fundamental Research) – Pharma Analyst Kotak Securities.