Gland Pharma shares today crash to record low. Should you buy post Q2?
- Given the near-term top-line growth and margin headwinds, Jefferies has downgraded the stock's rating
Shares of Gland Pharma tumbled more than 12% to hit an all-time low of ₹1,942 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals after the company reported a 20% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹241 crore for the second quarter ended September (Q2 FY23), on lower sales and higher expenses. Meanwhile, its revenue and margin also reported a dip from the year-ago quarter.