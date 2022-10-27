Gland Pharma shares today crash to record low. Should you buy post Q2?

“Sharp improvement in RoW growth was mainly on the back of strong growth in the MENA region as well as improvement in supply of raw materials. The company has also built an additional RM inventory besides securing alternative supplies to mitigate RM supply issues in future. The management expects cost inflation to continue to affect near term margins. Margins are also expected to improve with operational leverage and normalization of cost inflation," the brokerage added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}