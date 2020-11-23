Gland Pharma shares surge today, up 45% in two days

After making a stellar debut on Friday, shares of Gland Pharma further extended gains today. Gland Pharma shares were today locked in 20% upper circuit at ₹ ₹2184 apiece. On Friday, Gland Pharma shares had settled 21% higher at ₹1,820 as compared to IPO issue price of ₹1,500.

Gland Pharma joins this year’s record wave of listings by health care and pharmaceutical companies in Asia, helped in large part by a surge in investor interest in the sector amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its ₹6500 crore IPO is the the biggest so far by a pharma company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Gland Pharma is a niche player focused on injectables," Hemang Jani, head equity strategist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., wrote in a note. “The pharma sector is in focus and given its strong fundamentals and promising future, there is lot of investment interest."

A flurry of plant approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration has boosted the fortunes of Indian pharma companies, while domestic drug sales in the nation of about 1.3 billion people have recovered after the world’s biggest lockdown eased.

The government also unveiled a policy aimed at boosting local output of key raw materials used in drug production.

For FY18-20, Gland Pharma's revenue had grown at a CAGR of 27% while PAT grew by 55% CAGR. In FY20, the Hyderabad-based company reported PAT of ₹773 crore on revenue of ₹2,633 crore with EBITDA margin at around 36%. Gland Pharma gets around two-third of the revenue from US. Top five customers in FY20 accounted for 49%, of the total revenue from operations.

Ahead of the IPO, Gland Pharma had raised ₹1,944 crore from anchor investors by selling shares at ₹1,500 apiece. Government of Singapore, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company and Fidelity were among the anchor investors.

