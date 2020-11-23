Gland Pharma shares surge today, up 45% in two days

For FY18-20, Gland Pharma's revenue had grown at a CAGR of 27% while PAT grew by 55% CAGR. In FY20, the Hyderabad-based company reported PAT of ₹773 crore on revenue of ₹2,633 crore with EBITDA margin at around 36%. Gland Pharma gets around two-third of the revenue from US. Top five customers in FY20 accounted for 49%, of the total revenue from operations.