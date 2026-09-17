Glass Wall Systems share price jumps over 18% on second day; what’s the way ahead for the newly listed stock?

Glass Wall Systems share price jumped over 18% on Thursday, 17 September, its second trading day after the facade solutions provider made a decent debut on the stock market on Wednesday, 16 September.

Shares of Glass Wall Systems India had ended over 18% higher than the IPO issue price of ₹182 on their first day of trading.

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On the BSE, the stock made its debut at ₹190.10, marking a 4.45% premium to the issue price. During the session, it surged 25.32% to hit ₹228.10 before ending at RS 215.35, up 18.32% from the issue price.

On the NSE, Glass Wall Systems share price opened at ₹194, registering a 6.59% gain over the issue price. The stock ended the session at ₹214.85, up 18% from the IPO price.

Following the strong debut, the company commanded a market valuation of R1,893.69 crore.

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Glass Wall Systems IPO subscription The ₹428-crore initial public offering of Glass Wall Systems India Ltd was subscribed 81.65 times on the final day of bidding last Thursday.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at ₹172– ₹182 per share. Ahead of the issue, Glass Wall Systems India Ltd raised ₹128.36 crore from anchor investors.

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What experts say on Glass Wall Systems? Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said Glass Wall Systems listed at ₹194 on the NSE, a 6.6% premium to its ₹182 issue price, although the listing was below the roughly 23% premium indicated by the grey market.

Nyati said the brokerage’s “Subscribe” view remains supported by the company’s 64% revenue growth in FY26, ₹83.8 crore profit after tax (PAT), 43% return on capital employed (ROCE), 38.6% return on equity (ROE) and an ₹846-crore order book.

However, she said investors should closely monitor project execution, real-estate demand and the company’s overseas exposure. She has suggested a stop-loss level of ₹178.

Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services Ltd, said Glass Wall Systems made a positive debut, listing at ₹194 on the NSE, a 6.59% premium to its ₹182 issue price. On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹190.10, up 4.45% from the issue price.

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Singh highlighted that Glass Wall Systems is a premium facade solutions and fenestration provider with operations across India, the US and Australia. He noted that the company was the second-largest facade solutions provider in India by revenue in FY25 and FY24 and the country's largest facade exporter by revenue in 2024.

With more than two decades of industry experience, the company had completed over 158 projects as of 31 March 2026. Its product portfolio includes curtain walls, storefront walls, unitised and semi-unitised curtain walls and frameless facades, designed to provide structural stability, durability, thermal efficiency, acoustic performance and aesthetics.

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According to Singh, India's facade market expanded from ₹37.3 billion in FY20 to ₹90.6 billion in FY26, registering a 15.9% CAGR, and is expected to reach ₹144.1 billion by FY30 at a 12.3% CAGR. India's luxury fenestration market stood at ₹32.1 billion in FY26, growing at a 14.9% CAGR between FY20 and FY26, driven by rising demand for bespoke and high-performance windows and doors among affluent consumers.

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Looking ahead, Singh said investors should track the company's ability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, as well as project execution, order-book conversion, and operating profitability. He added that the stock's performance would be more meaningful if upcoming results demonstrate continued execution of facade and fenestration projects, stable margins, and improved cash flow generation.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.