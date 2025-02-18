GlaxoSmithKline share price jumped more than 17% on Tuesday and extended its surge for the third consecutive session. GlaxoSmithKline shares spiked as much as 17.69% to ₹2,744.95 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals shares comes after the company reported robust growth in its Q3 results. The biopharma company reported its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 on Friday, February 14.

GlaxoSmithKline share price has surged more than 36% in two sessions after the announcement of Q3 results.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals reported a 400% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹230 crore in Q3FY25 as compared to ₹46 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue in the quarter ended December 2024 grew 18% to ₹949.42 crore from ₹805.26 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA in Q3FY25 increased 33.8% to ₹291.9 crore from ₹218.1 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 30.7% from 27.1%, YoY.

GSK Pharma’s flagship brands within the general medicines portfolio including Augmentin, Ceftum, and T-bact strengthened their market positions with share gains.

The company’s innovative Respiratory portfolio, led by Nucala and Trelegy, achieved robust growth, further expanding patient access across India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said.

In the vaccines segment, GSK maintained its leadership in the self-pay private market for Paediatric vaccines. The adult vaccines division continues to gain momentum with Shingrix (Herpes Zoster Vaccine – recombinant, adjuvanted), as the company spearheads the expansion of adult immunisation in India, it added.

GlaxoSmithKline Stock Price Trend GlaxoSmithKline share price surged 27% in one month and over 17% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has fallen 10% in six months, but has risen 16% in one year.

However, over the past two years, GlaxoSmithKline share price has delivered multibagger returns of more than 110%.

At 2:20 PM, GlaxoSmithKline shares were trading 7.92% higher at ₹2,516.95 apiece on the BSE.