Glenmark, Indraprastha Gas among 7 key companies to trade ex-dividend today, 15 September 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Glenmark, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Aarti Pharmalabs, KNR Constructions, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Power Mech Projects, DOMS Industries and Landmark Cars are among seven key companies that will trade ex-dividend on 15 September 2025.

Similar to numerous other companies, these have set September 15, 2025, as the record date for identifying and approving a list of shareholders eligible to receive dividend payments. Dividends under the T+1 settlement method are only payable to investors who purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Glenmark Pharmaceuticals- For the fiscal year 2024–2025, Glenmark recommended a dividend of 250%, or ₹2.5/-per share (face value of ₹1/-each), on the company's equity share capital is subject to shareholder approval at the subsequent annual general meeting.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd- For FY 2024–2025, Aarti Pharmalabs suggested a 50% final dividend, or ₹2.5/- each equity share of ₹5/-each.

The "record date" for the payment of the final dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 has been set by the company for Monday, September 15, 2025.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd - IGL had recommended a final Dividend of ₹1.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25 with a record date on 15 September. Earlier, it also had recommended an interim dividend of ₹5.50 with a record date on 12 November 2024.

KNR Constructions Ltd - The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.25/- per share (on face value of ₹2/-) each for the financial year 2024-25

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd - Texmaco Rail had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share of face value of ₹1. If a dividend is announced at the AGM, it will be distributed to all members whose names are on the depositories' lists or in the register of members as of the record date, which stands on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Power Mech Projects Ltd- The company recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share.

DOMS Industries - DOMS had recommended a final dividend of ₹3.15 per share.

Landmark Cars - The firm had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share.