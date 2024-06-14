Glenmark, JB Pharma, Ajanta, Zydus, Sanofi lead Indian Pharma Market growth during May'2024
Stock Market Today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals , JB Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Zydus LifeSciences, Sanofi India lead Indian Pharma Market growth during May 2024. IPM grew at a healthy pace of 10% . Check for underperformers, other details and forward prospects.
Stock Market Today: Nifty Pharma Index that has gained more than 5% in last one month and also is up almost 18% year-to-date. As Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers have been doing well in the export markets, it is the domestic market growth that is cushioning their performance and earnings prospects further.
