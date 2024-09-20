Glenmark, JB Pharma, Sun, Zydus Lifescience drive pharma market growth in August

  • Stock Market Today: The Nifty Pharma Index has gained around 37% year to date. The earnings growth for firms is being led by the US sales and well supported by domestic market that grew 7.6% year on year in August'24. Glenmark, JB Pharma, Sun, Zydus were key pharma market growth drivers in August'24

Ujjval Jauhari
Published20 Sep 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Trade Now
Glenmark, JB Pharma, Sun, Zydus drive pharma market growth in August' 2024
Glenmark, JB Pharma, Sun, Zydus drive pharma market growth in August’ 2024(Pixabay)

Stock Market today: The Nifty Pharma Indexhas gained around 37% year to date. The gains are being led by strong earnings growth being reported by Indian Pharmaceutical companies in the US and well supported by the India markets.

The India Pharma market growth remained decent in the month of August '2024 on a large base of last year. The Indian Pharma market as per reports grew 7.6% year on year in August’2024 (versus 11.2% in July’24 and 6% in August’2023).

 

Also Read | Mankind Pharma shares zoom 7% to new peak after Investec assigns a ’buy’ rating

In August’24, among the top-20 pharma companies, JB Pharma (JB Chemical & Pharmaceuticals) clocked 13.7% YoY growth followed by Glenmark Pharma (up 13.5% YoY), and Intas Pharmaceuticals (unlisted that saw sales grow 11.4% YoY as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The growth recorded notably was higher that the Indian Pharma Market growth.

Also Read | Reliance Infra share price rises more than 12% to 1 year-high

Among other outperformers are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Zydus Lifescience Ltd that recorded growth of 9.9% and 9.7% year on year, closely followed by Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Abbott that clocked 9.4% and 9.5% year on year growth respectively. Lupin, Torrent Pharma and Dr Reddy's also reported 8% or more growth

 

Also Read | ₹5 dividend, 1:1 Bonus: RITES stock in focus, to trade Ex-Bonus, Ex-Dividend

As of August’24, Indian pharma companies hold a majority share of 84% in IPM, while the remaining is held by multi-national pharmaceutical companies, said analysts. Both MNCs and Indian companies registered single-digit growth sequentially during August’2024.

The growth rate however remains stronger on trailing basis and for ther months (June, July and August 2024) the Indian Pharma market has grown 8.6% year on year.

Analysts also remain positive on the prospects

As per CRISIL Research, Domestic revenue is likely to see growth of 7-9% this fiscal, primarily price-driven, with volume growth to be backed by new product launches. Price growth will be led by the non-NLEM (National List of Essential Medicines) portfolio, as price growth for NLEM portfolio shall remain muted, due to minimal change in Wholesale Price Index (WPI) last fiscal. CRISIL expects the chronic segment to be the key revenue contributor amid increasing lifestyle-related diseases and continued emphasis on health awareness since the pandemic.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGlenmark, JB Pharma, Sun, Zydus Lifescience drive pharma market growth in August

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.05
03:42 PM | 20 SEP 2024
2.45 (1.64%)

ICICI Bank

1,340.25
03:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
48.7 (3.77%)

NTPC

424.15
03:42 PM | 20 SEP 2024
0.15 (0.04%)

ITC

513.85
03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
5.65 (1.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,849.95
03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
153.9 (9.07%)

RITES

372.00
03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
30.77 (9.02%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

250.95
03:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
20.6 (8.94%)

Tube Investments Of India

4,310.65
03:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
330.45 (8.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,430.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.