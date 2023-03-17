Glenmark Life declares interim dividend of ₹21/share. Share jumps2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM IST
- Dividend stock: Glenmark Life share price today shot up near 8 per cent after the declaration of dividend record date
Dividend stock: The board of directors of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd has announced interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The pharma company has declared an interim dividend of ₹21 per share for its eligible shareholders. The company has fixed 24th March 2023 as record date for finalising the eligible shareholder for payment of this interim dividend.
