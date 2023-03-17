Glenmark Life declares interim dividend of 21/share. Share jumps

Informing Indian bourses about the interim dividend, the dividend paying stock said, "This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e. March 16, 2023, inter-alia, declared Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 21/- per equity share of Rs. 2 each. As intimated vide our letter dated March 14, 2023, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Friday, March 24, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or after March 29, 2023."

