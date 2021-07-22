Glenmark Life IPO: GMP signals issue may see strong subscription demand

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to open for subscription on 27th July 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 29th July 2021. While we are four days away to see how stock market responds to the Gelnmark Life public issue, Glenmark shares have already started attracting grey market observers. Glenmark shares are available at a premium of ₹300 in the grey market today, which is around 40 per cent higher from the issue price of ₹695 to ₹720. As per the market observers, it's too early to speak about the listing gains but the way grey market has responded to the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) manufacturer company, we can expect strong subscription demand for the public issue.