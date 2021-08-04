Glenmark Life IPO: What GMP is signaling ahead of listing

On what financials of the company suggest about the listing gains that one can expect from Glenmark Life Sciences IPO; Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate at Angel Broking said, "The expected listing of Glenmark Life Sciences IPO will be on 6th August 2021, investors will be getting shares in their Demat account today. Glenmark IPO received a good response from retail investors as well as institutional investors and overall IPO got oversubscribed by 44.1 times. We expect Glenmark to debut on the stock market near price to earnings (P/E) of 25-27 times i.e ₹810 to ₹870 as peers are trading in this rage and even Glenmark Life Science has a better return ratio, so we expect listing gains will be in between 12 per cent to 20 per cent. We will suggest retail investors book partial profit if listing gains are in the above range and long-term investors can hold the IPO as we expect Glenmark Life Science to do better than the industry in the long term."