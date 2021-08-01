Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPOs: How to check share allocation

Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPOs: After overwhelming response to Glenmark Life Sciences IPO and Rolex Rings IPO by the markets, all eyes are now set on the share allotment dates of these two public issues. While Rolex Rings got subscribed more than 130 times of its offer Glenmark Life Sciences IPO got subscribed more than 44 times of its offer. So, bidders of both public offers are anxiously waiting for the finalisation of share allotment. However, for information to the bidders, they can check their share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website.

Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPOs: How to check allotment status online

As mentioned earlier, a bidder can check share allotment status online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the official registrar's website of the respective public issues. Official registrar of Rolex Rings IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd while official registrar of Glenmark Life Sciences IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

So, those who want to check Rolex Rings IPO allotment sattus online via official registrar website they are advised to login at direct link — ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/ while those who want to check Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment status online through its official registrar's website, they are advised to login at the direct link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx.

Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPOs: How to check allotment status online at BSE

To check allotment status online for both Glenmark Life Sciences IPO and Rolex Rings IPO, one needs to login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. After logging in, they need to follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Enter IPO name in the issue name;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your application status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

However, for those who want to check their application status online through the official registrar's link, then Glenmark Life Sciences IPO applicants will have to login at ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx while Rolex Rings IPO applicants are advised to login at direct link — ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/.

Rolex Rings IPO: How to check allotment status online via Link Intime website

Rolex rings IPO applicants who want to check theier application status online via Link Intime website, they are advised to login at direct link — ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/ and follow the step by step guide given below:

1] Log in at the direct Link Intime India web link — ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/ (due to heavy traffic, the site may not get opened. Bidders are advised to login after some time if they fail to login in first attempt);

2] Select IPO name Rolex Rings;

3] Enter PAN number, application number or DP ID;

4] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your share allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: How to check share allotment through KFintech link

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO subscribers who want to check their application status online, they are advised to login at direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2] Click at either of the Link 1, 2, 3 or 4;

3] Select Glenmark Life Sciences IPO;

4] Select Application type;

5] Enter application number;

6] Enter Captcha; and

7] Click at 'Submit' option.

Your share allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

