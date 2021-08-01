Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPOs: How to check share allocation

Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPOs: After overwhelming response to Glenmark Life Sciences IPO and Rolex Rings IPO by the markets, all eyes are now set on the share allotment dates of these two public issues. While Rolex Rings got subscribed more than 130 times of its offer Glenmark Life Sciences IPO got subscribed more than 44 times of its offer. So, bidders of both public offers are anxiously waiting for the finalisation of share allotment. However, for information to the bidders, they can check their share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website.