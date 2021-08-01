Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPOs: Latest GMP, allocation and listing dates

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPOs: Subscription for Glenmark Life Sciences IPO and Rolex Rings IPO is over and all bidders are anxiously waiting for the share allotment date of these two public issues. Though listing date of these two public issues are around 5-6 days away, grey market has already started to indicate about the kind of listing market is expecting. While Rolex Rings IPO GMP today is ₹530, Glenmark Life Sciences IPO GMP today is ₹90. According to market observers, Rolex Rings IPO grey market premium has been oscillating between ₹525 to ₹550 for the last five days but Glenmark Life Sciences IPO grey market premium has come down below ₹100, which is astonishing.

We list out latest GMP, share allocation date and other details of Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings IPOs:

- Latest GMPs: According to the market observers, Glenmark Life Sciences IPO GMP today is ₹90, which has come down below ₹100 for the first time after the opening of its subscription for bidders. Observers said that Glenmark Life IPO's GMP yesterday was ₹115, which was also astonishing as it had came down below ₹125 for the first time post-closure of bidding. They hoped that once the market opens on Monday, it will regain its lost ground in the grey market.

However, market observers were happy with the Rolex Rings GMP, which is ₹530 today. Yesterday Rolex Rings IPO grey market premium was ₹550. Market observers said that Rolex Rings IPO GMP has been oscillating around ₹525 to ₹550 that means the public isue is holding its ground on the weekend days. They expected rise in the share price of Rolex Rings in the grey market once the market opens on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Share allotment date: Expected date for share allotment of Glenmark Life Sciences IPO is 3rd August 2021 while Rolex Rings IPO allotment date is 4th August 2021.

- Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPO's size: Promoters of Glenmark Life Sciences IPO plans to raise ₹1,513.60 crore while Rolex Rings promoters aim to raise ₹731.00 crore.

