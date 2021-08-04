Glenmark Life, Rolex Rings IPOs: What GMP is signaling about the public issues

As per the market observers, Glenmark Life Sciences IPO GMP today is ₹80, which was ₹85 on Tuesday and ₹90 on Monday. However, on the weekend, Glenmark Life Sciences IPO GMP was 95. So, Glenmark Life share price has been nosediving after its subscription got closed. However, Rolex Rings IPO has been steady in the grey market maintaining its grey market premium above ₹450 per equity share. Market observers said that dip in GMP post-subscription closure is obvious but the change in grey market premium of Rolex Rings IPO is not that much as it remained in the range of ₹525 to ₹550 during subscription period. Observers went on to add that this trend of the grey market of these two public issues reflects that Glenmark Life Sciences IPO will have reasonable listing gains while Rolex Rings IPO will have strong listing gains.

