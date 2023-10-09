Hello User
Glenmark Life announces interim dividend of 22.50 per share, know details

Livemint

Glenmark Life announces interim dividend of 22.50/share.

Glenmark Life Sciences announces interim dividend of 22.50/share on Monday

Glenmark Life Science, on Monday, announced an interim dividend of 22.50 per equity share of 2 each for its investors for FY24.

The interim will be paid to eligible shareholders on October 23, 2023. The record date for reckoning the list of investors eligible for the interim dividend will be Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (“Board") of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e. October 09, 2023, inter-alia, declared Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 22.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2 each," said the company in its stock exchange filing.

Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 05:02 PM IST
