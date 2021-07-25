Glenmark Life Sciences IPO (Initial Public Offering) is going to open for subscription from 27th July 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 29th July 2021. However, the market has already started signaling positive sentiment in regard to the public issue as Glenmark Life Sciences IPO GMP (grey market premium) has been oscillating around ₹200, which is around 27 per cent higher from the issue price of the IPO, which has been fixed at ₹695 to ₹720.

Here we list out 10 important details in regard to Glenmark Life Sciences IPO:

1] Glenmark Life Sciences IPO GMP: Glenmark Life Sciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹210, which is ₹10 up from its yesterday's GMP of ₹200. So, the market mood seems positive in regard to the public issue. According to the market observers, the GMP is an indication that market is expecting public issue listing at around 25-30 per cent premium, which is expected to go further up once the issue opens for subscription.

2] Glenmark Life Sciences IPO price: The promoters of the company have fixed price band of the issue at ₹695 to ₹720.

3] Glenmark Life Sciences IPO size: Bidders will have to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 20 shares of the company.

4] Minimum investment limit: A bidder can apply a minimum one lot of the Glenmark Life Sciences IPO, which means the minimum limit to apply for the public issue is ₹14,400 ( ₹720 x 20).

5] maximum investment limit: A bidder can apply for the maximum 13 lots of the public issue that means maximum investment limit for a single bidder is ₹1,87,200 ( ₹720 x 20 x 13).

6] Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment date: Share allotment of the issue is expected to get finalised on 3rd August 2021.

7] Credit of shares: After successful allotment of shares, credit of shares into the Demat Account of lucky bidders is expected to happen on 5th August 2021.

8] Glenmark Life Sciences IPO listing date: Listing of shares of the company is expected on 6th August 2021. Listing will take place on both NSE and BSE.

9] Issue type: The public offer is completely a Book Build Issue with face value of ₹2 per equity share.

10] Promoters' holding: After the successful listing of the shares, promoters' share in the company will go down from existing 100 per cent to 82.84 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.