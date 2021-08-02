Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: After getting subscribed for more than 44 times of its initial public offer, all eyes are now set on the share allotment date of ₹1,513.60 crore worth public issue. Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment date is 3rd August 2021 i.e. tomorrow and hence those who have applied for the IPO of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) manufacturer company, are anxiously waiting for finalisation of the share allotment. For information to such bidders, they can check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of official registrar of this public issue — KFintech Private Limited.

How to check Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, the Glenmark Life Sciences IPO bidders can check the allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar KFintech's website. The direct link to BSE website is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Bidders can check in at ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx, if they want to check their share allotment status by logging in at the official registrar's website.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment status check at BSE

To check one's share allotment status online at BSE, bidders can login at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. After logging in, they need to follow some simple steps to check their application status online.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Enter 'Glenmark Life Sciences IPO' at the space given for issue name;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Glenmark Life Sciences IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment status check at KFintech

Those who want to check their application status online by logging in at the official registrar KFintech's website, they are advised to login at the direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx. The website may not open due to sudden rise in traffic on the website. In such a scenario, bidders are advised to login again after some time.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2] Click at either of the given links — 1, 2, 3 or 4;

3] Select Glenmark Life Sciences IPO at the space given for IPO name;

4] Choose the application type;

5] Enter your IPO application number;

6] Enter security code or Captcha; and

7] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Glenmark Life Sciences share allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

