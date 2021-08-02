Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: How to check share allotment status online

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: After getting subscribed for more than 44 times of its initial public offer, all eyes are now set on the share allotment date of ₹1,513.60 crore worth public issue. Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment date is 3rd August 2021 i.e. tomorrow and hence those who have applied for the IPO of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) manufacturer company, are anxiously waiting for finalisation of the share allotment. For information to such bidders, they can check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of official registrar of this public issue — KFintech Private Limited.