Glenmark Life Sciences IPO may have four-digit listing, say experts

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: After getting subscribed for over 44 times of its initial offer, Glenmark Life Sciences shares are going to list today at Indian bourses. Shares of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) manufacturer company will be listed at both NSE and BSE. While lucky bidders are anxiously waiting for the listing of the public issue, they are not losing any opportunity to find any cue in regard to the public issue listing gains. Those who are under heat after the nosediving Glenmark Life share price in the grey market, there is a piece of good news for them. According to stock market experts, grey market premium is an unofficial data that has nothing to do with the financials of the company. They said that company has strong API business, which has strong demand in the pharma market. They said that company financials and the market mood both indicates that Glenmark Life Sciences shares may list at around 50 to 60 per cent premium means the listing of shares of the API maker company will be in four-digits.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: After getting subscribed for over 44 times of its initial offer, Glenmark Life Sciences shares are going to list today at Indian bourses. Shares of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) manufacturer company will be listed at both NSE and BSE. While lucky bidders are anxiously waiting for the listing of the public issue, they are not losing any opportunity to find any cue in regard to the public issue listing gains. Those who are under heat after the nosediving Glenmark Life share price in the grey market, there is a piece of good news for them. According to stock market experts, grey market premium is an unofficial data that has nothing to do with the financials of the company. They said that company has strong API business, which has strong demand in the pharma market. They said that company financials and the market mood both indicates that Glenmark Life Sciences shares may list at around 50 to 60 per cent premium means the listing of shares of the API maker company will be in four-digits.

Speaking on expected listing gains from the Glenmark Life Sciences public issue; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Financials of the company looks strong in both short-term and long-term. Glenmark Life is in API manufacturing business, whose demand has gone up around 50 to 60 per cent in the last few years. One should note that the API demand is expected to keep on soaring in near future as well. Apart from this, market mood is also supportive as Nifty has recently scaled new high. So, on the basis of these strong financials and bullish market mood, I am expecting 50 to 60 per cent listing gain for the lucky bidders. Those who got the company shares allotted can expect four-digit listing of Glenmark Life Sciences shares today at Indian bourses." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on expected listing gains from the Glenmark Life Sciences public issue; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Financials of the company looks strong in both short-term and long-term. Glenmark Life is in API manufacturing business, whose demand has gone up around 50 to 60 per cent in the last few years. One should note that the API demand is expected to keep on soaring in near future as well. Apart from this, market mood is also supportive as Nifty has recently scaled new high. So, on the basis of these strong financials and bullish market mood, I am expecting 50 to 60 per cent listing gain for the lucky bidders. Those who got the company shares allotted can expect four-digit listing of Glenmark Life Sciences shares today at Indian bourses." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On strategy post-listing for those who got Glenmark Life Sciences shares during allotment process; Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said, "One should remain invested in the company for 6 to 12 months as the company looks positive in long-term."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}