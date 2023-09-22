Glenmark Life Sciences share price falls 2% as Nirma readies to buy 75% stake in it2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Nirma to acquire 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for ₹5,651 crore; Glenmark Pharma to sell stake.
Glenmark Life Sciences share price declined over 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Friday (September 22). The stock opened at ₹625.10 against the previous close of ₹627.10 and slipped 2.3 per cent to the level of ₹612.75.
