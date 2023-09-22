Nirma to acquire 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for ₹5,651 crore; Glenmark Pharma to sell stake.

Glenmark Life Sciences share price declined over 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Friday (September 22). The stock opened at ₹625.10 against the previous close of ₹627.10 and slipped 2.3 per cent to the level of ₹612.75.

On Thursday (September 21), the company said Nirma had agreed to buy a 75 per cent stake in it for ₹5,651.5 crore in a deal that values the company at ₹7,535.4 crore.

Mint reported first on 15 August that the cement-to-detergent maker was the sole bidder for the stake put on the block by parent Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which is selling shares to Nirma at ₹615 apiece.

Nirma will make a mandatory open offer to all public shareholders of Glenmark Life Sciences for an additional 17.15 per cent stake at ₹631 a share. The life sciences company listed on the bourses in August 2021 at ₹720 a share. The sale will be subject to various conditions, including receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Glenmark Pharma will use the money from the sale to repay debt.

Glenmark Life Sciences share price has gained about 51 per cent in the last one year against a 12 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹674 on August 1 this year and its 52-week low of ₹369 on February 22 this year on BSE.

Glenmark Life Sciences reported revenue of ₹578.45 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY24), up 18 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). Net profit during the period stood at ₹135.45 crore, up 24 per cent. It saw a 14.1 per cent increase in the cost of raw materials to ₹298.21 crore. The company reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of ₹195 crore, a 24.8 per cent rise y-o-y.