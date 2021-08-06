Glenmark Life Sciences shares make tepid debut. Should you buy now?

On whether one can buy the counter from the open market Avinash Gorakshkar said, "Since, valuations of Glenmark Life Sciences shares are quite attractive, institutions are expected to make investment in the counter. If that happens, the share price of the company may shot up in immediate short-term. So, those who want to make fresh buying in the counter should keep an eye on the stock for at least first two trade sessions next week. Any institution investing in the stock would be an opportunity for momentum buy in the counter. However, in case there is no institutional investment coming in the stock, one can still buy the counter at around ₹700 levels and hold it for 6 to 12 months." He said that the counter will soon showcase four-digit number as fundamentals of the company is very strong.