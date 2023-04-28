Glenmark Life shares up over 5%, touches new 52-week high on strong Q4 results1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The shares of Glenmark Life ended 5.19 per cent high at ₹504.10 on BSE. It hit its 52 week high of of ₹525 per piece in intraday trade.
The shares of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd surged over five per cent on BSE on Friday and nearly 7 per cent in intraday trade to hit a fresh 52-week high after the company posted a robust growth in net profit and revenue year-on-year for the quarter ending March 2023.
