Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results: Pharma major posts net profit of ₹354.48 crore, revenue up 7.5% YoY

Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Thursday, November 14. The company posted a ₹354.48 crore net profit in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Glenmark Pharma posted a net loss of ₹180.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing on Thursday.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares closed 0.44 per cent lower at ₹1,531.70, compared to ₹1,538.50 at the previous market close. The company announced the results after market operating hours on Thursday.

The pharma major's revenue from core operations or sales rose 7.5 per cent to ₹3,400 crore in the second quarter results, compared to ₹3,160 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year.

The expenses for the company remained flat at ₹3,000.6 crore when compared to ₹3,008 crore, year-on-year with the previous financial year.

“This quarter, we have maintained a strong growth trajectory, driven by robust performances in the India and Europe markets,” said Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in an official statement on Thursday.