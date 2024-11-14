Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results: Pharma major posts net profit of ₹354.48 crore, revenue up 7.5% YoY

Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced a 354.48 crore net profit in the July to September quarter, compared to record losses a year ago. Shares closed lower earlier to the results announcement in Thursday's market session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Nov 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Thursday, November 14.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Thursday, November 14. (ANI)

Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Thursday, November 14. The company posted a 354.48 crore net profit in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Glenmark Pharma posted a net loss of 180.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing on Thursday. 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares closed 0.44 per cent lower at 1,531.70, compared to 1,538.50 at the previous market close. The company announced the results after market operating hours on Thursday. 

The pharma major's revenue from core operations or sales rose 7.5 per cent to 3,400 crore in the second quarter results, compared to 3,160 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year. 

The expenses for the company remained flat at 3,000.6 crore when compared to 3,008 crore, year-on-year with the previous financial year. 

“This quarter, we have maintained a strong growth trajectory, driven by robust performances in the India and Europe markets,” said Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in an official statement on Thursday. 

“Our flagship respiratory brand, RYALTRIS®, continues to perform well across all key regions, reaffirming its position as a leading treatment option. Additionally, we have strategically in-licensed innovative products in our priority therapeutic areas, further strengthening our commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and improving patient outcomes,” said Saldanha. 

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 06:47 PM IST
