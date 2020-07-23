MUMBAI : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose as much as 4.06% on Thursday after the company announced top-line results from phase 3 clinical trial of favipiravir in patients with mild to moderate covid-19 symptoms.

At 1:08 pm, shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹421.95 apiece on BSE, up 2% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 0.5% to 38,061.27 point.

The drug maker on Wednesday announced top-line results from a Phase 3 clinical trial in mild to moderate covid-19 patients conducted across seven clinical sites in India.

The open-label randomised, multicenter clinical trial, conducted in 150 patients, evaluated the efficacy and safety of Favipiravir plus standard supportive care (Favipiravir treatment arm), versus standard supportive care alone (control arm), in the patients, randomised within a 48 hour window of testing RT-PCR positive for covid-19.

Results from the Phase 3 trial showed numerical improvements for the primary efficacy endpoint with 28.6% faster viral clearance in the overall population as measured by the median time until cessation of oral shedding of virus in the Favipiravir treatment arm compared to those in the control arm.

Glenmark has received manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator for FabiFlu, making it the first approved oral medication in India for the treatment of mild to moderate covid-19 patients.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated