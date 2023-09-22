Glenmark Pharma share price falls over 6% as Nirma agrees to buy 75% stake in subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences3 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Glenmark Pharma share price falls over 5 per cent as Nirma agrees to buy a 75 per cent stake in subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences.
Glenmark Pharma share price declined over 6 per cent in early trade on BSE on Friday (September 22) as investors digested the latest reports of Nirma buying a 75 per cent stake in its subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences. The stock opened at ₹815.95 against the previous close of ₹828.05 and fell 6.30 per cent to the level of ₹775.85 on BSE in today's trade so far.
