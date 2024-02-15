Glenmark Pharma share price jumps over 6% after Q3 result
Glenmark Pharma share price rose over 6 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the company reported its Q3FY24 earnings.
Glenmark Pharma share price jumped over 6 per cent in early trade on the BSE on Thursday, February 15, a day after the company reported its December quarter earnings.
