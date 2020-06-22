Glenmark Pharma shares surge 40% on covid-19 drug launch

Glenmark had received the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) nod to conduct phase-3 clinical trials with oral antiviral favipiravir among covid-19 patients in early May. Favipiravir has been under compassionate use in Japan and 2050 patients have already been administered for clinical use and high recovery rates were observed at 7 and 14 days of treatment. It has also been approved by Italy and China for experimental/compassionate use in covid-19 patients.