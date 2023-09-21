Glenmark Pharma to divest 75% stake in subsidiary Life Sciences unit to Nirma for ₹5,651 crore1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:11 PM IST
The Mumbai-based drugmaker will continue to own a 7.84 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences with the stake reduction.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced on Thursday, September 21, that it would sell a 75 per cent stake in its subsidiary unit Glenmark Life Sciences, to Nirma for ₹615 per share for an aggregate consideration of ₹5.651.75 crore. The Mumbai-based drugmaker will continue to own a 7.84 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences with the stake reduction.
