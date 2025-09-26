Glenmark Pharmaceuticals board declares ₹2.50 per share interim dividend for FY26

Dividend stock in focus: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for FY26 and also set the record date for the same. In its exchange filing on Friday, the company said that its board of directors, in a meeting held today, approved the interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share on a face value of ₹1 per equity share for the financial year 2025–26.

The company set the record date as Friday, October 03, 2025, for determining members eligible to receive the dividend and also said that the interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

In the recent developments, Glenmark, through one of its subsidiaries, signed an exclusive licensing pact with China’s Hengrui Pharma for its antibody drug conjugate (ADC) to be sold in emerging markets, according to a company filing dated September 24.

The deal involves an upfront payment of $18 million by Glenmark Specialty SA, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharma. Additionally, Hengrui will be eligible for regulatory and milestone payments of up to $1.093 billion.

Last week, rating agency CRISIL Ratings revised the outlook on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ long-term bank facilities to Positive from Stable while reaffirming the rating at CRISIL AA. The short-term rating was reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+.

The revision in outlook factors in CRISIL Ratings’ expectations of improved business performance and a stronger financial risk profile for Glenmark, following its exclusive global licensing deal with AbbVie Inc. for its lead innovation asset, ISB 2001.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price trend Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals slipped nearly 3% to ₹1,971 apiece during Friday's trade, in line with the broader sell-off in pharma stocks, amid concerns that Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on drug imports could impact export revenues and market access in the region.

Trump announced a 100% tariff on branded and patented drugs starting October 1, unless companies build manufacturing plants in the United States.

Analysts believe the 100% US tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products could significantly impact Indian pharmaceutical exporters, as the US remains the largest market for Indian pharma, accounting for approximately 35% of exports valued at $10 billion in FY25, according to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India.