Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 7% on strong June quarter performance
Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 7% on strong June quarter performance

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2020, 01:03 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at 254.04 crore for the quarter ended June

MUMBAI : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals jumped as much as 6.96% on Monday after the company's consolidated net profit more than doubled to 254.04 crore in Q1 June 2020 from 109.28 crore in Q1 June 2019.

At 12:56 pm, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was trading at 486 up 2.23% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.16% to 37,937.56.

The company's consolidated revenue increased by 0.94% to 2,344.78 crore in the June quarter from 2,322.87 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) stood at 478.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2020 as against 341.91 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, registering an increase of 39.82%.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said "Glenmark’s revenues growth was driven by Europe and India formulations, net profit grew at a higher rate of 72% YoY to 230 crore due to better margins and lower tax rate, the company received approval for 2 products and filed 3 Abbreviated New Drug Application(ANDA) with the USFDA. It plans to file 3 ANDA applications in the coming quarter". The brokerage has a neutral rating on the stock.

Europe Business grew by 12.77% year-on-year to 273.87 crore while US Business grew by 1.61% y-o-y to 742.64 crore and the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient(API) Business grew by 1.83% y-o-y to 234.83 crore during the quarter.

The company was the first in the country to launch Favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate covid-19, it said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir (ANI)

Glenmark Q1 net jumps over two-fold to 254 cr on Favipiravir launch

1 min read . 14 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout